Pennsylvanians report drained EBT cards, state warns of card-skimming scam | Digital Brief A card-skimming scam is affecting Pennsylvanians who collect SNAP benefits, and draining the balances of many people's EBT cards, according to the state. Meanwhile, the Phillies are getting ready for first pitch in their London Series against the New York Mets. Back home, Philadelphia police are planning to boost the deployment of officers in the city's Kensington neighborhood.