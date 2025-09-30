Pennsylvania woman reunited with lost dog after thermal drone pilot searches her neighborhood Newtown Square, Pennsylvania resident Angela Ruberto Rodden said she couldn't stop crying after her dog Samson, got startled and bolted from her yard. Desperate to find him, she contacted Precision Drone Services, which used infrared technology to search the neighborhood from above. Samson was found in about an hour and coaxed out of a wooded area using fried chicken and cookies. Madeleine Wright has more on the happy ending to a sad story.