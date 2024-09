Pennsylvania SPCA’s Birdie seeking a family to watch the Eagles’ season opener A little birdie is looking for a family to watch the Eagles game with on Friday night. Birdie is a Pocket Pittie at the Pennsylvania SPCA. They say she is happy, playful, and loving and obviously an Eagles fan. The SPCA is also having a clear the shelters event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All adoption fees will be waived.