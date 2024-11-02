Watch CBS News

Pennsylvania man arrested after mother and daughter killed in home invasion in New Jersey

Authorities arrested a man in connection with a double murder in Willingboro, New Jersey. They said Junior Edwards of Lansdowne broke into a house on Hawthorne Circle Wednesday morning and shot and killed Marisol Nunez and her daughter Catherine Nunez. Prosecutors said Edwards and Catherine Nunez have an eight-year-old son together. Authorities found Edwards in Philadelphia on Friday where he was in custody on unrelated charges.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.