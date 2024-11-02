Pennsylvania man arrested after mother and daughter killed in home invasion in New Jersey Authorities arrested a man in connection with a double murder in Willingboro, New Jersey. They said Junior Edwards of Lansdowne broke into a house on Hawthorne Circle Wednesday morning and shot and killed Marisol Nunez and her daughter Catherine Nunez. Prosecutors said Edwards and Catherine Nunez have an eight-year-old son together. Authorities found Edwards in Philadelphia on Friday where he was in custody on unrelated charges.