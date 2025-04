PennDOT: 75% of Pennsylvanians still don’t have a Real ID ahead of the May 7 deadline Time is officially running out to get a Real ID. You'll especially need one if you don't have a passport and plan on flying after May 7. PennDOT provided an update this week, saying driver's license centers are having serious issues with long lines. Siafa Lewis reports what you need to know ahead of that critical deadline.