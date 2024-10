Panera Bread reaches settlement in wrongful death lawsuit filed by former Penn student's family Panera Bread has reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit involving former Penn student, Sarah Katz. Two years ago, Katz bought a Charged Lemonade drink from a Philadelphia Panera Bread and hours later went into cardiac arrest and died. Her parents said their daughter, who avoided energy drinks because she had a heart condition, had no idea there was caffeine in the drink.