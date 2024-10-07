One year after Hamas' attack on Israel, artifacts from Nova festival on display in Philadelphia One year after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and the Nova Music Festival, items and artifacts collected from the site are now on display at Philadelphia's Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History as part of a traveling pop-up exhibit. Journalist Alex Traiman with Jewish News Syndicate joined CBS News Philadelphia to talk about the past year, and the criticism facing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since Oct. 7, 2023.