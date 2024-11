Officer hit and injured by illegal dirt bike in Northeast Philadelphia A Philadelphia motorcycle officer is recovering after he was hit by an illegal dirt bike. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stanwood and Leon streets. Investigators say the police sergeant was on patrol on his bike when the dirt bike ran a stop sign and hit him. The officer suffered a leg injury but is expected to be okay. The 22-year-old dirt bike driver was taken into custody.