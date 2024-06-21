NJ Transit announced service suspension in and out of New York, impacting Philly travelers There was congestion and confusion again on Friday as New Jersey Transit announced the suspension of service in and out of New York. NJ Transit pointed the finger at Amtrak for an issue with overhead wires, but Amtrak said problems arose from a disabled commuter train. This week, service has been disrupted at least three times due to various issues. Today’s issues impacted travelers out of Philadelphia, causing problems out of 30th Street Station.