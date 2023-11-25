Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Rain to wrap up the weekend

A dry cold front will slowly work through the region and usher in cooler and drier air which will send temperatures in the upper 20s Saturday morning. The coldest Philly has been so far this season is 31 degrees. Bill Kelly reports.
