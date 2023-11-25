Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Coldest start all season

Most of the area woke up to the coldest temperatures so far this season. The low in Philly this morning was 29 degrees, making it the coldest morning in 250 days since March 20th when the low was 28 degrees. Kate Bilo reports.
