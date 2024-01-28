Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: Calmest week in a while

Sunday's rain will give the Philadelphia area a soggy start to the week, but overall the week ahead looks to be one of the calmest stretches of weather the region has had in quite some time. Meteorologist Grant Gilmore has details.
