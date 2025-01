Newtown Township man charged for with animal cruelty after torturing and stabbing 2 dogs to death A Bucks County man is charged with torturing and stabbing to death his two dogs. The two dogs are seven-year-old Blake, a Beagle-lab mix and nine-year-old Shyla, a Beagle-Collie mix. Prosecutors say George Ash killed the dogs inside his Newtown Township home on Jan. 18. The district attorney says they have determined the motive.