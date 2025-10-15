New Zealand man holds record for longest name in the world with a total of 2,253 words A 60-year-old man from New Zealand has been re-affirmed as the holder of the world's longest name. He goes by Laurence Watkins, but his full name takes 20 minutes to recite and fills seven pages on his birth certificate. Watkins applied for the enormous name change in 1990, earning him a Guinness World Record title of Longest Christian Name in 1992. Last month, it was re-categorized as the World's Longest Personal Name with a grand total of 2253 words.