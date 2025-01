New Steven Spielberg movie being filmed in Cape May, New Jersey is looking for extras Now is your chance to star in a Hollywood movie. A casting agency is looking for extras for a new Steven Spielberg movie that's being filmed in Cape May. The movie called Non-View stars Emily Blunt. They're looking for extras for filming on March 10-14. You don't need any acting experience. Extras will be paid $216 for eight hours of work.