New Jersey's Crawdaddy's Cajun has all your New Orleans food favorites for Mardi Gras Want a big Po'Boy before you give up enormous sandwiches for Lent? Or do the pictures coming from Bourbon Street give you a hankering for shrimp and grits? It seems like Howard Monroe always gets the tastiest assignments – here he samples part of the menu at Crawdaddy's Cajun in Medford, NJ.