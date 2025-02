New Jersey man finally has his license back after government mistake in "problem driver" database New Jersey resident Joe Bruno was all set to renew his driver's license when he found out he was unable — a database had mistakenly listed him as a "problem driver." In the latest In Your Corner, Josh Sidorowicz finds out why: it was all because another Joe Bruno in New York got mixed up with the Jersey Joe — who had never lived or driven in the Empire State.