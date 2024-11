New Jersey Forest Fire Service says Halloween Wildfire is about 75% contained We just wrapped up our driest October in recorded history. The lack of rain has also been a factor in the outbreak of wildfires. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is trying to contain the so-called “Halloween Fire" burning in Downe Township, Cumberland County. It has spread to 120 acres and is about 75% contained at this time. The cause of the Halloween Fire remains under investigation.