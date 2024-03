Morning news and weather headlines for March 18, 2024 | CBS News Philadelphia The man accused of killing three family members in Levittown before being arrested in New Jersey could be extradited back to Pennsylvania Monday, a woman is in critical condition after falling off a jet ski on the Delaware River and after a week of warmth, temperatures are much chillier this week. These news and weather headlines and more from CBS News Philadelphia for Monday, March 18, 2024.