Meet the Philadelphia region contestant competing on the new season of Survivor The hit reality series “Survivor” is announcing the 18 new castaways competing on the next edition of the show later this month. One of the contestants is from our area. Sierra Wright is a nurse from Wilmington, Delaware and currently lives in Phoenixville. The 47th edition of "Survivor" starts Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. You can catch the two-hour premiere, on CBS Philadelphia.