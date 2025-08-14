Meet the Jersey brothers who will be on season 38 of The Amazing Race this fall The hit CBS series The Amazing Race will return this fall and it’s the ultimate reality competition crossover event. Host Phil Keoghan has invited some of Big Brother’s fiercest competitors to compete in a European adventure with their travel companion for that $1 million prize. One team has a local connection. Jack Palumbo is a financial analyst from Marlton, New Jersey. He will be competing with his brother Enzo, who participated in seasons 12 and 22 of Big Brother.