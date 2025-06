Meet John Wick: a long-term resident at the Pennsylvania SPCA who found his forever home It's another Pet Project success story! John Wick was featured on Pet Project back in April. The pup had been at the Pennsylvania SPCA for two years after he was rescued by the PSPCA's Animal Law Enforcement Team. The long-term resident was recently picked up by a foster parent who fell in love with the furry friend. Now, John Wick has a forever home!