Meet Bruno, the dog rescued from the ocean near North Wildwood, New Jersey by firefighters An unusual rescue down the shore when firefighters save a dog swimming in the ocean near North Wildwood. Stone Harbor firefighters got the call after Bruno was caught in the tide near Hereford Inlet on Monday. Firefighters plucked Bruno out of the water and put him on a wave runner. They brought him back to the beach where he was reunited with his owner.