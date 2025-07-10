Maurice Hill sentenced to 120-240 years in prison after shooting 6 Philly officers in 2019 standoff A man convicted of shooting six officers during an hours-long standoff in Philly's Nicetown-Tioga section was sentenced to 120 to 240 years in prison. Maurice Hill fired a gun and shot officers who were serving a narcotics warrant in 2019. He then barricaded himself inside a home with a handgun and AR-15 rifle, leading to a standoff. Hill's case concluded in May with jurors finding him guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault on an officer.