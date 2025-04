Man wanted for shooting 13-year-old in Kingsessing, Philadelphia Philadelphia police are trying to find this man, who they say shot a 13-year-old boy in Kingsessing. His name is Keith Holmes. The shooting happened at South 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. Police say the 13-year-old victim was fighting with another boy when a family member of that boy came outside and shot the 13-year-old. The victim had to go to the hospital and is now in stable condition.