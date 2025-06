Man killed in his living room in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood A man was killed in his living room and police said the person who pulled the trigger is still on the loose. This happened early Saturday morning on East Cambria Street in Kensington. Police say they responded to a call of a person with a gun. When they arrived, they found the man, shot twice. He died a short time later. Police said at this time, there's no known motive and no arrests.