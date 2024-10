Man killed after dozens of shots fired outside North Philadelphia smoke shop, police say Philadelphia Police said a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times after leaving the Culebra II Smoke & Vape Shop along the 3600 block of North 5th Street late Saturday night. According to Inspector D F Pace, the victim was approached by three or four men and shot multiple times at close range, though police don't yet know how many of those men had guns.