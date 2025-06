Man in critical condition after shot in stomach following fight in North Philadelphia A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in the stomach following a fight in North Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday, on North 21st Street near West Berks Street. Detectives found a cell phone and a baseball cap at the scene. After viewing surveillance video, police said gunfire erupted after a physical struggle, leading to the shooter running away.