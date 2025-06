Liz Scott says she's "never been more hopeful" in the fight to cure childhood cancer Liz Scott is still in awe of her daughter Alex's legacy. After being diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 4 years old, Alex decided to start a lemonade stand to raise money and help other sick kids – and Alex's Lemonade Stand was born. Today, Liz, a team of volunteers and CBS News Philadelphia are teaming up for the 19th annual Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon to inspire and support kids battling cancer.