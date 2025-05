Lauren Opalisky to participate in Lung Force Walk at Philadelphia Zoo in memory of mother, Tina Lauren's mom, Tina Opalisky, died of lung cancer in January. On Saturday, May 10, Lauren and her family will walk in the American Lung Association's Lung Force Walk at the Philadelphia Zoo in honor of Tina's memory. Natasha Brown has more on Lauren's mission and why the zoo is special for her and her family.