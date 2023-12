Kelly Drive still closed due to flooding Tuesday morning, water starting to recede Kelly Drive in Philadelphia remains closed Tuesday morning due to flooding along the Schuylkill River, but the city's office of emergency management says water is starting to recede. Crews will work to clear debris from the road before it reopens to drivers. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/kelly-drive-philadelphia-closed-flooding-water-starting-to-recede/