Jersey Shore communities brace for more coastal flooding ahead of high tide | Digital Brief

The Philadelphia area and Jersey Shore towns are feeling the impacts of a nor'easter moving through the region. Coastal communities are preparing for potential flooding again as high tide is set to arrive later Monday afternoon. The weather, however, is not stopping Philadelphia from celebrating the Navy & Marine Corps 250 Parade! Jim Donovan has your latest morning headlines with weather from Meteorologist Kate Bilo.
