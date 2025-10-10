Jack Ciattarelli to sue Mikie Sherrill over debate claims on opioids, GOP candidate's old business Democrat Mikie Sherrill said in the second and final debate in the New Jersey governor's race that Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who used to own a medical publishing company, received millions of dollars to publish content promoting the use of opioids. The Ciattarelli campaign said Sherrill claimed "that Jack Ciattarelli 'killed tens of thousands of people, including children'" and that the comments were defamatory. Sherrill's campaign said Ciattarelli was hiding behind a lawsuit.