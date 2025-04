"It's the chocolate that brings them together." Hot Chocolate Run raises money for Special Olympics The annual Hot Chocolate Run is once again taking over Philadelphia on Saturday April 5. Anyone involved in the 5K, 10K or 15K runs will get plenty of chocolatey treats arranged for the finishers at Eakins Oval. That's where Ross DiMattei talked to race announcer Todd Busteed about this event benefiting the Special Olympics.