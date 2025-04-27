Investigation underway at Cheyney University, runners hit pavement for Donor Dash | Digital Brief Pennsylvania State Police and Delaware County officials told CBS News Philadelphia that an active investigation is underway at the Cheyney University campus. In Bucks County, the district attorney's office said they are investigating a shooting involving a police officer in Buckingham Township. Plus, thousands of people are hitting the streets for the 28th annual Donor Dash. Anchor Howard Monroe has the top headlines for the Philadelphia area, and Meteorologist Tammie Souza has your latest forecast for Sunday, April 27, 2025.