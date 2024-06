How Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran transformed Philadelphia's Gayborhood Over two decades, the married couple and business partners Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran have opened a string of successful restaurants and shops between Chestnut and Locust streets in Philadelphia. Among them are Verde, Little Nonna's, Barbuzzo, Bud & Marilyn's and Darling Jack's. Setting up their dream required months and months of work without a day off, the couple tells CBS Philadelphia's Jim Donovan.