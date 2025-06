How Kassidy Cook became an Olympic medalist — and if 'Cook 'n Bacon' will dive again Kassidy Cook, one of the world's greatest divers, won a silver medal in synchronized diving at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Cook, who lives in Philadelphia, joins a Gallen of Questions to discuss her journey to becoming an Olympian and if she will team with Sarah Bacon to dive again as part of "Coon 'n Bacon."