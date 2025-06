How Emily's pediatric cancer journey was made easier with the bond of sisterhood | Alex's Lemonade After being diagnosed with leukemia after a hospital visit in December 2021, Emily MacGillivray has been fighting for several years. Then her sister Brigid helped organize a dance marathon at Cardinal O'Hara High School to raise money for charities including the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. They raised over $126,000 and Emily even told her story on stage. Don Bell reports.