Hotel planned for Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey Plans to build a new resort at the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, New Jersey, are taking shape. The new owner confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that his team at ICONA Resorts presented the plans to the Boardwalk Merchants Association. Those plans call for a new 252-room hotel that will be called, "Icona in Wonderland."