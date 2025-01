High temps above freezing are on the horizon for Philadelphia region, just in time for Birds weekend Go Birds. After an Arctic blast from the polar vortex rocked us this week, our NEXT Weather Alert expires Thursday afternoon and we will get closer to seasonable temperatures — though we stay below freezing. Friday into the weekend, temps break past the freezing point, and Sunday's high of 45 will feel balmy after the cold weather we've had. Meteorologist Kate Bilo has the full forecast.