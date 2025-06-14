Watch CBS News

"Hershey" biopic, starring Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario, filming in Pittsburgh Region

Filming for the movie "Hershey," following the rise of the iconic chocolate empire, is taking place in Pittsburgh with the help from the Hershey company.
