Here are the best times to go leaf-peeping in the Philadelphia area this fall While it's not quite yet peak leaf-peeping season at Chestnut Hill's Morris Arboretum & Gardens, there are still plenty of places in the Philadelphia region where you can get your fall foliage fill. October is also "Arbooretum" month with plenty of fun activities happening at the Morris Arboretum & Gardens that you won't want to miss.