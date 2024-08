Growing with love at Free Haven Farms in NJ: "Happy plants make happy people" Less than 1% of New Jersey's 10,000 farms are Black-owned, and only 81 are USDA certified organic - so Free Haven Farms in Lawnside is doubly rare. During Black Business Month, Meteorologist Tammie Souza visited this Camden County farm and introduces you to the Hall family, intent on making the world a better place one farm-fresh bite at a time.