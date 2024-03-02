Watch CBS News

Glouceter City St. Patrick's Parade 2024

A wave of green will be taking over Gloucester City. The city's Irish Society's St. Patrick's Day Parade will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday. The festivities will feature over 60 community groups, bagpipers, Irish dancers and string bands.
