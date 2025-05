Giant Food supermarket recalling store-brand salsa because of possible salmonella As people get ready for their backyard cookouts this weekend, there's a recall alert from Giant. The supermarket is recalling store-brand salsa because it could have salmonella. The recall includes Giant's or Martin's brand hot salsa and mild salsa in 16-ounce containers. If you have the salsa, throw it away and contact customer service for a full refund.