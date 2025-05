George Wendt dies at 76, appeared on “Cheers” as Norm from 1982-1993 Actor George Wendt has died. Wendt's family released a statement saying that Wendt was a doting family man, well-loved and a confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. Wendt is best known for playing the jovial, beer-loving bar patron Norm Peterson in the TV series Cheers which aired from 1982 to 1993.