From humble beginnings: Cherelle Parker shares personal story of becoming Philly's 1st female mayor In an exclusive interview ahead of her 100th day in office, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker shared the story of giving a speech at City Hall at age 17 and why her journey to the city's top office was statistically unlikely. In this part 1 of a two-part interview, Parker also shares with our Janelle Burrell how the Parker administration plans to tackle crime. You can catch Part 2 tomorrow morning on CBS News Philadelphia.