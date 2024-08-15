Friends of CHOP doctor rally outside Philly City Hall to call for more safety measures for cyclists Bicyclists are frustrated and have had enough and demand the city take action to better protect those who ride to work, school or for fun. This call to action follows the death of Barbara Friedes last month. She was the doctor at CHOP who was hit and killed while riding her bicycle in Rittenhouse Square. Ray Strickland reports that families of crash victims and advocates are gathering to deliver a petition to City Hall.