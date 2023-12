Fire department reports no victims after partial building collapse in the Bronx The corner of a seven-story building New York City's Morris Heights neighborhood came crashing down around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. The FDNY said Monday night it had completed its search of the rubble and found no victims in the partial collapse. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/bronx-building-partially-collapses/