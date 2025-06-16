Watch CBS News

Family of transgender woman killed in 2020 remembers daughter after murderer convicted

A man was convicted of first-degree murder in the deadly slaying and dismembering of 27-year-old Dominique Rem'mie Fells, a transgender woman in Philadelphia, back in 2020, the district attorney's office announced Monday. The 27-year-old's death ignited protests, bringing national focus to the violence LGBTQ+ community members face. Her name became a powerful symbol during the 2020 demonstrations for justice and equality.
